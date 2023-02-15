TULSA, Okla. (AP)Russel Tchewa scored 21 points as South Florida beat Tulsa 96-69 on Wednesday night.

Tchewa also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulls (11-15, 4-9 American Athletic Conference). Keyshawn Bryant scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Selton Miguel recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Bryant Selebangue led the Golden Hurricane (5-20, 1-13) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Griffin added 14 points for Tulsa. In addition, Brandon Betson finished with 11 points. The loss is the seventh straight for the Golden Hurricane.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.