JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Andrew Taylor scored 27 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 87-78 in overtime on Saturday.

Arkansas State scored the last four points in regulation to tie it but was outscored 16-7 in overtime.

Taylor also contributed three steals for the Thundering Herd (17-4, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference). Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points while shooting 10 of 16 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and added three steals. Kamdyn Curfman shot 5 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Avery Felts finished with 18 points for the Red Wolves (9-12, 1-7). Caleb Fields added 17 points and 10 assists for Arkansas State. Markise Davis also put up 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. The loss was the Red Wolves’ seventh in a row.

Both teams next play Thursday. Marshall hosts UL Monroe and Arkansas State visits Southern Miss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.