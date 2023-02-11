OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Brian Taylor scored 22 points as Central Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 66-60 on Saturday.

Taylor had eight rebounds and five assists for the Chippewas (9-16, 4-8 Mid-American Conference). Reggie Bass scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Caleb Hodgson recorded nine points and was 3 of 3 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line.

Mekhi Lairy led the way for the RedHawks (8-17, 2-10) with 18 points and two steals. Miami (OH) also got 14 points and two blocks from Anderson Mirambeaux. Morgan Safford also had 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.