FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Ray’Sean Taylor’s 15 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Longwood 61-56 on Sunday.

Taylor also added five rebounds for the Cougars (4-2). Deejuan Pruitt scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Shamar Wright recorded 10 points and was 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Lancers (3-3) were led by DeShaun Wade, who posted 14 points and six rebounds. Zac Watson added eight points and seven rebounds for Longwood. Leslie Nkereuwem also had eight points and two steals.

NEXT UP

SIU-Edwardsville plays Saturday against UMKC on the road, while Longwood hosts Mary Baldwin on Friday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.