BOSTON (AP)Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday.

Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury.

Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim Montgomery and remained unbeaten at home.

Fleury stopped 39 shots for the Wild, keeping Minnesota close through a lopsided second period and giving the Wild a chance in the third, when Jared Spurgeon tied it at 3 with 4:31 left on a shot from the slot through traffic.

Brandon Duhaime and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists.

DEVILS 2, SHARKS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer scored in the second period, and the Devils earned their third straight win.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves for the Devils, who dropped their first two games of the season.

Kevin Labanc scored for San Jose, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 34 saves. The Sharks dropped to 1-6-0.

BLUES 2, OILERS 0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout as St. Louis remained perfect in three games this season.

Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues, who have had plenty of practice time with a light schedule to start the season.

Jack Campbell had 21 saves for the Oilers, who have lost three of five on their season-opening six-game homestand.

SENATORS 6, COYOTES 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Brady Tkachuk scored twice and Ottawa won its third straight at home after starting with two road losses.

Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist, and Mark Kastelic and Josh Norris also scored for the Senators. Drake Batherson, Jake Sanderson and Tim Stutzle each had two assists and Anton Forsberg stopped 20 shots.

Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who have lost four of five this season. Karel Vejmelka finished with 26 saves.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports