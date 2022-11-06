RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season.

Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak.

Tavares skated down the slot, took a pass from Mitch Marner and scored at 8:24 on the Maple Leafs’ first shot of the period for a 2-1 lead. Tavares has a team-high eight goals.

Nylander added his fifth with 3:35 remaining to seal the win.

The Hurricanes had scored at least two goals in each game this season.

Noesen’s power-play goal at 8:11 of the first period opened the scoring. It was his second of the season and second in four games.

Jarnkrok tied it with 1:30 to play in the second with his third. He sent the puck into the net on a wrist shot for his third goal of the season.

SHOWING THE POWER

The Hurricanes have at least one power-play goal in four consecutive games. They never reached that mark last season, with three-game streaks five times.

SAMSONOV OUT

Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov went on injured reserve Sunday, a day after sustaining a knee injury in a win over Boston.

In his place, Keith Petruzzelli was summoned from Toronto of the AHL for his first NHL assignment to serve as the backup. He was 6-0-0 with the Marlies.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Vegas on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: At Florida on Wednesday night.