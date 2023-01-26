STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Lue Williams had 25 points in Tarleton State’s 74-72 victory over Utah Tech on Thursday night.

Williams also contributed six rebounds and four steals for the Texans (11-10, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). Garry Clark scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Javontae Hopkins finished with eight points.

Isaiah Pope led the Trailblazers (10-11, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Utah Tech also got 15 points and six rebounds from Jacob Nicolds. Tanner Christensen also put up 11 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.