COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham will be among the new members of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic board of directors beginning in 2023.

Cunningham will start on the board as Duke’s former athletic director Kevin White leaves – keeping a major-college presence on a governing board that is trying to improve collaboration between the NCAA and its member schools. Typically, as many as 75% of the athletes on U.S. Summer Olympic teams have college experience.

Other incoming board members are Olympic bobsled champion Elana Meyers Taylor, USA Table Tennis CEO Virginia Sung and Gene Sykes, the former CEO of LA2028 committee who won the election to replace Susanne Lyons as board chair.

Starting their second four-year terms will be USA Wrestling chief executive Rich Bender, former EY (Ernst & Young) executive Beth Brooke, Paralympic swimmer Brad Snyder and Olympic swim champion John Naber.

—

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports