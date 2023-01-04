ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Kelton Talford scored 21 points as Winthrop beat Presbyterian 82-72 on Wednesday night.

Talford added seven rebounds for the Eagles (7-9, 2-1 Big South). Howard Fleming Jr. scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Cory Hightower recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Terrell Ard Jr. finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Blue Hose (5-11, 1-2). Jalen Forrest added 17 points and seven rebounds for Presbyterian. In addition, Owen McCormack finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.