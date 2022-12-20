A wide-ranging array of talented players comprised the 2022 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team and Freshman All-America Team, announced on Tuesday.

The All-America team consisted of 108 players representing all 15 conferences and 59 schools.

Montana had the most selections with six, including three on special teams, while Sacramento State had five and Chattanooga, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, UIW and Weber State four each.

The first team included the players invited to the upcoming announcements of the national players of the year: the Walter Payton Award with quarterbacks Tim DeMorat of Fordham and Lindsey Scott Jr. of UIW and Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden, and the Buck Buchanan Award with linebackers John Pius of William & Mary and Zeke Vandenburgh of Illinois State and Central Arkansas defensive end David Walker.

In addition, 31 players from 26 schools were named to the Freshman All-America Team, including Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy, the Jerry Rice Award recipient. Idaho, Saint Francis, Towson, UT Martin and William & Mary had two selections each.

—=

2022 STATS PERFORM FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Tim DeMorat, 6-4, 220, senior, Fordham

QB – Lindsey Scott Jr., 5-11, 212, grad, UIW

RB – Jaleel McLaughlin, 5-9, 183, senior, Youngstown State

RB – Jaden Shirden, 5-9, 185, sophomore, Monmouth

FB – Hunter Luepke, 6-1, 236, senior, North Dakota State

WR – Xavier Gipson, 5-9, 180, senior, Stephen. F. Austin

WR – Hayden Hatten, 6-2, 205, redshirt sophomore, Idaho

WR – Fotis Kokosioulis, 5-9, 180, senior, Fordham

TE – Ryan Miller, 6-2, 209, redshirt senior, Furman

OL – McClendon Curtis, 6-6, 328, senior, Chattanooga

OL – Mark Evans II, 6-4, 295, senior, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

OL – Garret Greenfield, 6-6, 305, senior, South Dakota State

OL – Cody Mauch, 6-6, 303, senior, North Dakota State

OL – Luke Newman, 6-5, 301, junior, Holy Cross

DEFENSE

DL – Jay Person, 6-3, 224, junior, Chattanooga

DL – Caleb Sanders, 6-1, 270, senior, South Dakota State

DL – Spencer Waege, 6-5, 282, senior, North Dakota State

DL – David Walker, 6-3, 235, sophomore, Central Arkansas

LB – Johnny Buchanan, 6-0, 230, grad, Delaware

LB – John H. Ford II, 6-3, 230, grad, UT Martin

LB – Aubrey Miller Jr., 6-2, 225, senior, Jackson State

LB – John Pius, 6-2, 230, redshirt sophomore, William & Mary

LB – Zeke Vandenburgh, 6-2, 235, senior, Illinois State

DB – Robby Hauck, 5-10, 185, redshirt senior, Montana

DB – Eddie Heckard, 5-10, 195, junior, Weber State

DB – Marcus Hillman, 6-0, 200, senior, Elon

DB – Alijah Huzzie, 5-11, 190, redshirt sophomore, ETSU

DB – Marte Mapu, 6-3, 216, senior, Sacramento State

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Skyler Davis, 5-8, 165, senior, Elon

P – Jake Gerardi, 6-3, 250, redshirt senior, Southern Utah

LS – Robert Soderholm, 6-1, 230, senior, VMI

KR – Abraham Williams, 6-1, 175, sophomore, Weber State

PR – Jarrod Barnes, 5-11, 180, junior, Central Arkansas

AP – Devron Harper, 5-9, 168, junior, Mercer

AP – Dylan Laube, 5-10, 204, junior, New Hampshire

—

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Michael Hiers, 6-1, 211, junior, Samford

RB – Geno Hess, 5-8, 222, senior, Southeast Missouri

RB – Cameron Skattebo, 5-10, 212, sophomore, Sacramento State

WR – Taylor Grimes, 5-11, 188, senior, UIW

WR – Joey Hobert, 5-11, 180, sophomore, Utah Tech

WR – Andrei Iosivas, 6-3, 200, senior, Princeton

TE – Thomas Greaney, 6-5, 255, senior, UAlbany

TE – Marshel Martin, 6-2, 210, junior, Sacramento State

OL – John Allen, 6-1, 310, junior, Southeastern Louisiana

OL – Nick Amoah, 6-3, 285, senior, UC Davis

OL – Zack Gieg, 6-1, 287, senior, Southeast Missouri

OL – Nash Jensen, 6-4, 329, senior, North Dakota State

OL – Mason McCormick, 6-4, 305, senior, South Dakota State

OL – Colby Sorsdal, 6-6, 305, senior, William & Mary

DEFENSE

DL – Ty French, 6-3, 230, junior, Gardner-Webb

DL – Malik Hamm, 6-3, 246, senior, Lafayette

DL – Isaiah Land 6-4, 225, redshirt senior, Florida A&M

DL – Devonnsha Maxwell, 6-3, 296, senior, Chattanooga

LB – Joe Andreessen, 6-1, 232, senior, Bryant

LB – Kelechi Anyalebechi, 6-0, 240, grad, UIW

LB – BJ Davis, 6-2, 190, junior, South Carolina State

LB – Patrick O’Connell, 6-2, 230, redshirt senior, Montana

LB – Tristan Wheeler, 6-2, 228, redshirt junior, Richmond

DB – Khalil Baker, 6-0, 185, junior, North Carolina Central

DB – Montrae Braswell, 6-0, 190, junior, Missouri State

DB – Justin Ford, 6-2, 200, redshirt senior, Montana

DB – Benny Sapp III, 6-1, 205, senior, Northern Iowa

DB – Kedrick Whitehead, 5-11, 195, redshirt senior, Delaware

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Kyle Sentkowski, 6-0, 200, senior, Sacramento State

P – Patrick Rohrbach, 5-11, 177, freshman, Montana

LS – Dalton Godfrey, 6-2, 240, senior, South Dakota

KR – Malik Flowers 6-2, 202, redshirt senior, Montana

PR – Junior Bergen, 5-11, 184, sophomore, Montana

AP – Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., 5-9, 189, senior, UC Davis

AP – Deonte McMahon, 5-9, 185, senior, McNeese

—

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Parker McKinney, 6-3, 208, redshirt senior, Eastern Kentucky

QB – Shedeur Sanders, 6-2, 215, sophomore, Jackson State

RB – Ailym Ford, 5-9, 213, junior, Chattanooga

RB – ShunDerrick Powell, 5-7, 168, sophomore, North Alabama

RB – Bhayshul Tuten, 5-11, 195, sophomore, North Carolina A&T

WR – Darion Chafin, 6-3, 195, grad, UIW

WR – Xavier Smith, 5-10, 170, grad, Florida A&M

WR – Joshua Tomas, 5-11, 190, grad, Georgetown

TE – Tucker Kraft, 6-5, 255, junior, South Dakota State

OL – Noah Atagi, 6-6, 335, junior, Weber State

OL – Henry Byrd, 6-5, 310, senior, Princeton

OL – Nick Correia, 6-6, 330, redshirt junior, Rhode Island

OL – Matthan Hatchie, 6-2, 310, senior, UT Martin

OL – Jaylin Hendrix, 6-4, 315, senior, Central Arkansas

OL – Rush Reimer, 6-5, 302, sophomore, Montana State

DEFENSE

DL – Donnell Brown, 6-3, 230, redshirt sophomore, Saint Francis

DL – Truman Jones, 6-4, 242, senior, Harvard

DL – Nate Lynn, 6-3, 255, junior, William & Mary

DL – Josiah Silver, 6-2, 236, sophomore, New Hampshire

DL – BJ Thompson, 6-6, 235, senior, Stephen F. Austin

LB – Liam Anderson, 6-3, 230, senior Holy Cross

LB – Rodney Dansby, 6-0, 225, junior, Houston Christian

LB – Matthew Jackson, 6-2, 215, redshirt senior, Eastern Kentucky

LB – Callahan O’Reilly, 6-2, 230, senior, Montana State

LB – Antoine Williams, 5-10, 196, redshirt sophomore, Austin Peay

DB – Maxwell Anderson, 5-11, 170, junior, Weber State

DB – Luke Glenna, 5-11, 189, senior, St. Thomas

DB – Jack Henderson, 6-3, 205, sophomore, Southeastern Louisiana

DB – Lawrence Johnson, 6-0, 196, senior, Southeast Missouri

DB – Raequan Ousley, 5-11, 170, junior, Gardner-Webb

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Matthew Cook, 5-11, 199, junior, Northern Iowa

PK – Ethan Gettman, 6-4, 190, junior, Bryant

P – Trey Wilhoit, 5-10, 175, sophomore, Eastern Illinois

LS – Jackson Hayes, 6-0, 225, graduate student, Campbell

KR – Anthony Frederick, 5-11, 180, senior, Bryant

PR – D’Ago Hunter, 5-6, 160, redshirt senior, Towson

AP – Asher O’Hara, 6-0, 196, junior, Sacramento State

AP – Jacob Saylors, 5-11, 195, senior, ETSU

—

2022 STATS PERFORM FCS FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Gevani McCoy, 6-0, 175, Idaho

RB – Sam Franklin, 5-10, 195, UT Martin

RB – Joshua Pitsenberger, 6-0, 205, Yale

RB – Desmond Reid, 5-8, 170, Western Carolina

WR – Seth Anderson, 6-0, 178, Charleston Southern

WR – Makai Jackson, 6-0, 190, Saint Francis

WR – Elijah Sarratt, 6-3, 205, Saint Francis

TE – Josh Cuevas, 6-5, 245, Cal Poly

OL – Bryce Goodner, 6-2, 299, Chattanooga

OL – Ayden Knapkin, 6-7, 260, Idaho

OL – Nathan Mejia, 6-3, 295, Sacramento State

OL – Jarod Russell, 6-4, 315, UT Martin

OL – Dan Volpe, 6-6, 305, Towson

DEFENSE

DL – Edward Bobino, 6-3, 320, Stephen F. Austin

DL – Finn Claypool, 6-1, 240, Drake

DL – Kobe McClendon, 6-1, 247, Lindenwood

DL – Eric O’Neill, 6-3, 240, LIU

LB – Kohner Cullimore, 5-11, 225, Southern Utah

LB – Micah Davey, 6-2, 236, McNeese

LB – Eli Ennis, 6-2, 205, Nicholls

LB – Mason Woods, 6-0, 200, Towson

DB – Wedner Cadet, 6-1, 170, Georgetown

DB – Rex Connors, 6-1, 203, UC Davis

DB – Jalen Jones, 6-0, 185, William & Mary

DB – Fred Perry, 5-11, 190, Jacksonville State

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Riley Callaghan, 6-3, 190, Southeastern Louisiana

P – Patrick Rohrbach, 5-11, 177, Montana

LS – Nick Levy, 5-10, 210, William & Mary

KR – Keith Jenkins Jr., 6-1, 185, Morgan State

PR – Kole Wilson, 5-9, 167, UIW

AP – Travis Hunter, 6-1, 165, Jackson State