SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Syracuse’s Carrier Dome has a new look and now will get a new name.

The university announced Wednesday that Carrier Global Corp. has agreed to end Carrier’s hold on naming rights to the venue, which is home to the school’s basketball, football and lacrosse teams, effective May 1. A new name was not revealed.

According to a report last week in Sportico, Syracuse-based JMA Wireless, a local technology company, will assume naming rights. An email from The Associated Press seeking comment from the company was not answered.

Carrier pulled off a coup in 1979 before naming rights became so lucrative when it inked a $2.75 million deal with the university for naming rights in perpetuity, a financial mistake the school had been trying to rectify. The Carrier Dome opened in 1980.

The university began referring to the building as simply the Dome in its sports media guides in 2019. Athletic director John Wildhack said at the time there was no reason for a change, but it simply was just a matter of time and he thanked Carrier for its contributions.

”Without Carrier’s generosity … completion of the Carrier Dome would not have been possible,” Wildhack said in a statement, ”We are eternally grateful for the tremendous impact Carrier has had on Orange athletics, the Syracuse University community and the Orange fan base.”

The university completed a $118 million renovation of the Carrier Dome in 2020 that included a new roof not supported by air. The irony of having the facility named after a company renowned for its air-conditioning products and not having that luxury inside for four decades is now an old joke since air conditioning was part of that change.

The university also announced a new phase of renovations. They include a complete seating transformation from bench to individual, fixed seats. School officials said the number of seats has not been decided, but capacity likely will decrease from the current 49,507. The existing seating will be removed and made available to high school stadiums and venues across New York state.

An addition of roughly 25,000 square feet also will be built on the east end of the Dome to provide an expanded gathering area with upgraded accessibility. An upgrade of the Dome’s entire digital infrastructure is also planned. Work will begin later in the spring with some of it scheduled to be complete by September.

”We have the best fans and patrons who constantly go out of their way to share feedback, both positive and constructive,” said Pete Sala, vice president and chief campus facilities officer. ”We love providing them with the best experience possible and are confident this next round of renovations will have a significant impact on the fan experience.”

