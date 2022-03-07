BERN, Switzerland (AP)Beating Manchester United in the Champions League proved to be the peak of David Wagner’s nine months coaching Swiss champion Young Boys that ended on Monday.

Wagner, a former United States international, was fired with the four-time defending Swiss champion trailing 15 points in second place behind leader Zurich.

Young Boys sporting director Christoph Spycher said ”we lost faith that we would be able to turn things around.”

Wagner previously coached Huddersfield and Schalke, and after being hired last June quickly guided Young Boys through three qualifying rounds to reach the Champions League group stage.

An opening 2-1 win at home to Man Unitedin September was sealed by U.S. forward Jordan Pefok’s goal deep into stoppage time. It was Young Boys’ only win and a last-place finish meant it did not transfer to the second-tier Europa League.

Young Boys said assistant coach Matteo Vanetta was promoted to take interim charge of the team for the rest of the season.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports