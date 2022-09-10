LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Titus Swen ran for three touchdowns, John Hoyland kicked four field goals and Wyoming pulled away from Northern Colorado 33-10 on Saturday.

Three of Hoyland’s field goals came in the first half for a 9-0 lead and the Cowboys (2-1) led throughout. Wyoming was up 16-3 after Swen capped a 75-yard drive with a 6-yard run late in the third quarter.

The FCS Bears (0-2) got back into the game after Wyoming punter Clayton Stewart dropped a snap and Northern Colorado took over at the Cowboys 9. A defensive holding call kept the drive alive before the Bears scored on a ”Philly Special” with quarterback Jacob Sirmon catching a TD pass from Trevis Graham to close within 16-10 early in the fourth.

But Hoyland’s fourth field goal made it 19-10 and after the Bears had a fourth-down play result in a sack, Swen went 22 yards on the next play for a 16-point lead. Another Swen touchdown followed after an interception return to the Bears 3.

Wyoming held Northern Colorado to 15 yards rushing.

Dylan McCaffrey, son of head coach Ed McCaffrey, started at quarterback for the Bears but Sirmon took over midway through the second quarter.

This was the first meeting since 2013 for the schools that are 100 miles apart.

