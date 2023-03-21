Site: Austin, Texas.

Course: Austin CC. Yardage: 7,108. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Wednesday-Friday, 2-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Race to Dubai leader: Victor Perez.

Last week: Taylor Moore won the Valspar Championship in Florida and Matthew Baldwin won the SDC Championship in South Africa.

Notes: This is the final edition of the WGC-Match Play, which began in 1999 at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California. The tournament is not on the 2024 schedule and this likely is the end of the World Golf Championships. … Justin Thomas and Justin Rose elected not to play. … Because of LIV Golf players who have been suspended or are ineligible, the 64-man field went down to No. 77 in the world ranking (Justin Suh). … Scottie Scheffler won last year and lost in the championship match the previous year. He has a 10-2-2 record in his two appearances. … Kevin Kisner has won the Match Play and twice lost in the championship match. … This is the seventh year for the Match Play to be held at Austin Country Club. It previously was at Harding Park, two venues at Dove Mountain in Arizona, Metropolitan in Australia and La Costa … Tiger Woods (2003-2004) is the only player to win this WGC in consecutive years. … The 16 four-man groups are determined by taking one player from Group A (1-16), B (17-32), C (33-48) and D (49-64). The field was set last week, but the seedings are based on this week’s ranking.

Next week: Valero Texas Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/