Swain scores 37 to carry Yale past Columbia 83-72

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- From a deadly pandemic to widespread protests, 2020 was a tumultuous year that saw enough major events to fill a history book of its own. COVID-19 triggered a global recession as countries went into lockdown. Deadly wildfires erupted along the West Coast, displacing hundreds of thousands of people. To top it off, the year ended with a deeply contentious election.

While most people will look back at 2020 as the worst year ever, one local group says those in the Year of the Rat were considered the lucky ones, as it was the last time they were able to perform.