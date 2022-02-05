Swain scores 19 to lead Yale over Harvard 58-55

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP)Azar Swain registered 19 points as Yale held on to beat Harvard 58-55 on Saturday night.

Matt Knowling had 10 points and nine rebounds for Yale (12-9, 6-1 Ivy League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Isaiah Kelly added three blocks. EJ Jarvis had nine rebounds.

Harvard scored 14 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Noah Kirkwood had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Crimson (11-8, 3-4). Luka Sakota added 12 points. Mason Forbes had seven rebounds.

