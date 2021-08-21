Sunday’s Time Schedule

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, at Williamsport, PA, 7:10 p.m.
NFL Preseason=
New York Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30 p.m.
NWSL=
Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m.
WNBA=
Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
Other Events=
Golf=
EPGA – D+D Real Czech Masters
LPGA – AIG Women’s Open
PGA – The Northern Trust
PGA Champions – Boeing Classic
Korn Ferry – Albertsons Boise Open
Tennis=
ATP – Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati, Ohio
ATP – Winston-Salem Open, Winston-Salem, N.C.
WTA – Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati, Ohio
WTA – Chicago 125, Chicago, Ill.
WTA – Tennis In The Land, Cleveland, Ohio
Motor Sports=
Nascar Cup Series – FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
NHRA – Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.