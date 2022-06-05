SEATTLE (AP)Jonquel Jones had 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones added 21 points apiece and the Connecticut Sun rallied to beat the Seattle Storm 93-86 on Sunday.

Alyssa Thomas had eight points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and DiJonae Carrington added 12 points for Connecticut (9-3).

The Storm led by as many as 13 points in the first half and had a 63-53 lead late in the third quarter. Bonner made two free throws to make it 67-61 going into the fourth before she and Carrington made back-to-back 3-pointers and Jonquel Jones added a layup to give the Sun their first lead since 2-0. Ezi Magbegor answered with a layup for Seattle to make it 69-all with 7:33 to play but Jones and Bonner combined to score 12 points in a 15-2 run over the next 3 1/2 minutes.

Magbegor had 19 points and Sue Bird added 17 and six assists for Seattle (5-5). Jewell Loyd had 16 points and seven assists and Breanna Stewart scored 12 points.

DREAM 75, FEVER 66

ATLANTA (AP) – Nia Coffey had 16 points and 10 rebounds – her second double-double of the season and third in her six-year career – Rhyne Howard also scored 16 points and the Dream beat the Fever.

Aari McDonald scored 12 points and Cheyenne Parker added 11 for the Dream (7-4).

Kelsey Mitchell hit a pull-up jumper for Indiana (3-10) to open the scoring but Parker and Erica Wheeler made back-to-back baskets to give the Dream the lead for good with 8:27 left in the first quarter. Atlanta took a 29-26 lead into halftime before the Dream scored 32 points in the third quarter – their highest-scoring period of the season – to take a 17-point lead into the fourth.

Mitchell hit three 3-pointers and led the Fever with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

LYNX 84, LIBERTY 77

NEW YORK (AP) – Aerial Powers scored 27 points, Sylvia Fowles and Kayla McBride added 18 apiece and the Lynx held off the Liberty after nearly blowing a 19-point lead late in the third quarter.

A pullup jumper by Sebrina Ionescu had New York, which trailed 71-55 after three quarters, within 74-73 with four minutes to go.

Powers grabbed an offensive rebound on the ensuing possession and turned that into a pair of free throws. She then rebounded a Liberty miss and quickly scored on the other end for a 78-73 lead.

Minnesota turnovers gave New York several chances down the stretch, but the Liberty also had key miscues and never got closer than three before the Lynx got some breathing room with baskets by Fowles and Rachel Banham.

Banham scored 11 points for Minnesota (3-8), which ended a two-game losing streak.

Ionescu led the Liberty (3-8), which had won two straight, with 31 points and seven assists.

SKY 91, MYSTICS 82

CHICAGO (AP) – Emma Meesseman scored 13 points with six assists, five steals and four rebounds against her old team, Candace Parker had a double-double and the Sky beat the Mystics.

The Sky took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Mystics 31-22 to take a 67-56 lead when Dana Evans hit a half-court shot at the buzzer.

Kahleah Copper led the Sky (7-3) with 15 points, Parker was four assists shy of a triple double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Evans scored 12.

It was the second win over the Mystics (7-5) for the Sky this season and they’ll go for the sweep Wednesday in Washington. The Mystics hope to have head coach Mike Thibault and assistant coach Shelley Patterson back after they missed the game due to health and safety protocols. Associated head coach Eric Thibault was the acting head coach.

Mystics’ leading scorer Elena Delle Donne sat out the game to rest.

ACES 84, WINGS 78

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Kelsey Plum tied her career high with 32 points, Chelsea Gray added 18 and the Aces beat the Wings.

Dearica Hamby added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas, which was missing Jackie Young to an injury

Plum hit a 3-pointer to give the Aces 75-67 lead with 56 seconds left. Allisha Gray answered with a 3 for Dallas about 5 seconds later but Plum and Gray each made four free throws from there to seal it.

Las Vegas (10-2) has won eight of its last nine games.

Allisha Gray finished with 24 points and nine rebounds for Dallas (6-5).

MERCURY 81, SPARKS 74

PHOENIX (AP) – Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a season-high 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting to lead the Mercury to a victory over the Sparks.

Diana Taurasi finished with 19 points and seven assists for the Mercury (3-8), who ended a seven-game losing streak. Diamond DeShields had 11 points and Shey Peddy pitched in with 10 points and two steals.

Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and seven rebounds to pace the Sparks (5-7). No other Sparks starter scored more than eight. Brittney Sykes totaled 14 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench. Reserve Chennedy Carter added 10 points and three assists.

—

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports