UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP)Alyssa Thomas scored 19 points and the Connecticut Sun spoiled former UConn star Sue Bird’s final scheduled game in the state, beating the Seattle Storm 88-83 on Thursday night.

Brionna Jones added 13 points, and Courtney Williams and DeWanna Bonner each had 12 for the Sun (20-9).

The 41-year-old Bird finished with 14 points and seven assists for the Storm (18-11). Two other former UConn stars, Breanna Stewart and Gabby Williams, had 17 and 16 points respectively.

The arena was awash in UConn gear, Bird national team jerseys and her familiar No. 10 Storm jersey.

The game was the first sellout in Uncasville since the 2019 WNBA Finals and many of the fans were there to see Bird. They gave the 41-year-old a standing ovation during a pregame ceremony and another during player introductions.

LYNX 92, DREAM 85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) -Aerial Powers scored 25 points and Minnesota Lynx started fast and cruised past Atlanta.

Moriah Jefferson finished with 14 points and seven assists for Minnesota (11-19), which ended a three-game skid. Sylvia Fowles had 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Kayla McBride scored 11.

Powers had 10 points and Minnesota shot 65.6% (21 of 32), including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to take a 49-29 lead at halftime. Atlanta (12-17) shot 34.4% and made just 2 of 9 from distance before intermission.

Tiffany Hayes scored 24 to pace the Dream, Rhyne Howard added 18 points, while Cheyenne Parker scored 14 with six rebounds.

MYSTICS 87, WINGS 77

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins scored 14 points apiece and Washington beat Dallas.

Cloud had seven assists and Atkins handed out six for Washington (18-11). The other three starters – Alysha Clark, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shakira Austin – all scored 13. The Mystics have won three straight and five of six.

Teaira McCowan had season highs of 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead Dallas (12-16), which fell to 5-9 at home. Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points and six boards, while Allisha Gray scored 12.

The Mystics used a 32-point second quarter to turn a 24-14 lead into a 56-36 advantage at halftime.

MERCURY 90, SPARKS 80

PHOENIX (AP) – Diana Taurasi scored 30 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 27 and Phoenix rolled past Los Angeles.

Taurasi hit five 3-pointers and added six rebounds, while Diggins-Smith grabbed five rebounds with six assists for Phoenix (13-16). Shey Peddy scored 12 as the Mercury won their second straight and moved into third place in the Western Conference – passing Los Angeles and Dallas.

Chennedy Carter led the Sparks (12-16) with a season-high 23 points. Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points, while Kristi Toliver and reserve Jordin Canada scored 10 apiece. Los Angeles has lost two straight and five of seven.

