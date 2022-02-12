Sun goes down on Watford in 2-0 loss to Brighton in EPL

WATFORD, England (AP)Not even a pep talk from Elton John has helped Watford, which remained stuck in the relegation zone after a 2-0 loss to Brighton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The music icon and Watford superfan called new manager Roy Hodgson recently to wish him and the club well.

But Watford’s goalless run extended to four league games in Hodgson’s third match in charge since replacing Claudio Ranieri and being tasked with avoiding relegation.

Neal Maupay, unmarked in the box, connected with Tariq Lamptey’s cross and hooked it into the top left corner of the net in the 44th minute at Vicarage Road.

Ismaila Sarr, who helped Senegal win the African Cup of Nations title, came on for Watford to start the second half in his first club appearance since November and gave the home team a spark. They nearly equalized when Emmanuel Dennis hit the crossbar from close range in the 63rd.

Adam Webster made it 2-0 in the 83rd on a second effort from close range following a corner kick.

Brighton earned its first win in four league games – the previous three were 1-1 draws – to stay ninth in the standings and within reach of a European spot.

The game was the 74-year-old Hodgson’s 150th in top-flight management since turning 65. Only Alex Ferguson and Bobby Robson have managed more matches past that age.

Watford is one point above last-placed Burnley, which has three games in hand.

