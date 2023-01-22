BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Finn Sullivan had 28 points to lead Vermont to an 85-69 victory over NJIT on Sunday.

Sullivan also had six rebounds for the Catamounts (10-10, 4-2 America East Conference). Kameron Gibson scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn finished 7 of 9 from the field and scored 15.

Raheim Sullivan led the Highlanders (5-14, 2-4) with 23 points. Mekhi Gray added 12 points and Souleymane Diakite pitched in with eight points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Vermont visits Binghamton while NJIT hosts UMBC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.