PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Zion Styles scored 15 points and Maryland-Eastern Shore held off Delaware State 68-66 on Saturday.

Styles was 5-of-10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, for the Hawks (9-8, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Donchevell Nugent hit four 3-pointers and scored 13. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 10 points.

The Hornets (1-15, 0-3), who have lost 14 straight games, were led by Martez Robinson with 24 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Johnson added 10 points and seven boards. Raymond Somerville pitched in with 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Maryland-Eastern Shore visits South Carolina State and Delaware State visits North Carolina Central.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.