KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP)Brad Stuver delivered a four-save shutout while Alexander Ring scored in Austin’s 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Ring put Austin (13-5-5) ahead for good at 1-0 in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

Austin also got one goal from Sebastian Driussi.

Sporting KC (5-14-5) outshot Austin 11-9, with four shots on goal to three for Austin.

Both teams next play Saturday, with Austin hosting the San Jose Earthquakes while Sporting KC hosts the LA Galaxy.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

—

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports