South Carolina and Vanderbilt are both coming off losses to Missouri, with each defeat exposing shortcomings with their offenses heading into their matchup on Saturday in Nashville.

South Carolina (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) lost 23-10 to Missouri at home last week, a week after Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) fell 17-14 on the road against the Tigers.

The Commodores, coming off a bye week, will host the Gamecocks after producing only 299 yards of total offense (57 rushing) vs. Missouri.

South Carolina’s offense averaged 3.8 yards per play against Missouri, including 5.7 yards per pass attempt and a sack-adjusted 3.2 yards per carry.

Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler was sacked four times for 28 yards. He said after the game South Carolina’s offense did not have a “good enough” idea of what to do offensively.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer responded by saying, “I met with Spencer and we talked about that comment. I understood where he was coming from. We didn’t go into that game uncertain about things. I’m aware Spencer said it, but he and I met on it and don’t think it’s an issue.”

Vanderbilt’s AJ Swann, the only true freshman quarterback starting for a Power 5 program, is questionable to play after sustaining an undisclosed injury against Missouri.

Swann exited that game early and did not return. He rejoined the Commodores at practice on Tuesday after not practicing during the bye week.

“My expectation is he’ll be playing against South Carolina,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “Obviously we have to give him a chance to heal and demonstrate that he is ready, but I feel like there’s time to do that. I feel like he’s on course to do that.”

Swann has completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 1,068 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception for an offense that ranks last in the SEC at 341 yards per game.

Rattler, a former Oklahoma standout, has a career-high nine interceptions with five touchdowns while completing 64 percent of his attempts for 1,637 yards.

The Gamecocks have won their past 13 matchups against the Commodores.

–Field Level Media