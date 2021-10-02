Struggling Diamondbacks look to end on winning note vs. Rockies

Often times there is nothing for which to play when two teams with losing records close the season against each other.

The Arizona Diamondbacks beg to differ, as they don’t want to be known as the worst team in franchise history.

Arizona (50-110) needs two victories to avoid either owning or sharing that tag. The Diamondbacks will seek the first win on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies (74-85) in Phoenix.

The 2004 Diamondbacks went 51-111 despite having a pitching staff that included five-time Cy Young Award winner Randy Johnson, future Cy Young Award winner Brandon Webb and a star outfielder in franchise icon Luis Gonzalez.

Arizona had an opportunity to win Friday after jumping out to a 7-0 lead and taking a one-run advantage into the ninth.

Instead, the Diamondbacks’ latest losing streak reached five as the Rockies tied the score on Dom Nunez’s homer and moved ahead on Trevor Story’s single en route to a 9-7 triumph.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was devastated by his club’s latest loss.

“I’m not doing too good right now — not going to lie about that,” Lovullo told reporters. “It’s the hardest part of sports when you do a lot right and you still don’t find a way to win a game.”

That Story delivered the tiebreaking hit was fitting as this series could be his last one with Colorado.

The shortstop is slated to become a free agent in the offseason and said earlier this week that he is interested in a winning situation.

Story sounded like a guy down to two games remaining with the Rockies in a postgame television interview following the comeback victory.

“The guys on this team, we’re all pretty close,” Story said after the team’s third straight win. “It’s a very tight-knit group and I really enjoy being around these guys.

“I have a lot of lifelong friends here, guys who are really special to me. So just kind of relishing that and enjoying each moment I have with these guys because we don’t know what’s to come.”

Story has 24 homers and 75 RBIs this season. He also stole his 20th base on Friday, marking his third career 20-20 season. It also represented his 100th career theft.

Colorado right-hander Antonio Senzatela (4-9, 4.10 ERA) will be on the mound Saturday. He has an eight-start unbeaten stretch but only two wins during the span.

The 26-year-old Senzatela has a 2.82 ERA during the stretch. He has given up two or fewer runs in six of the eight outings.

Senzatela is 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA in four starts this season against the Diamondbacks, and stands 3-7 with a 5.27 ERA in 17 career appearances (13 starts).

Christian Walker is 9-for-20 with two homers and Ketel Marte is 10-for-23 versus Senzatela. David Peralta (6-for-31) and Josh Rojas (5-for-13) also have homered off Senzatela.

Right-hander Zac Gallen (3-10, 4.37) starts for Arizona. He is coming off a strong outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday.

Gallen gave up one run and three hits over six innings of that 7-2 victory. He struck out eight and walked two.

One of Gallen’s top efforts of the season came in a no-decision against the Rockies on Aug. 21. He gave up three hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out a season-high nine and walking one.

Gallen lost to the Rockies on May 1 when he gave up four runs, six hits, two walks and struck out seven. He is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA in six career starts against Colorado.

Charlie Blackmon (9-for-15) and Raimel Tapia (8-for-13) have torched Gallen.

–Field Level Media