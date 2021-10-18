Struggling Boston College team faces rested Louisville next

After enduring back-to-back losses, Boston College looks to bounce back at Louisville on Saturday.

The Eagles’ latest setback was a 33-7 humbling at the hands of current No. 18 North Carolina State in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Oct. 16.

Boston College (4-2, 0-2 ACC) managed just 20 points combined in its last two games. However, the Eagles face a Louisville squad also licking its wounds after losing two in a row. The Cardinals (3-3, 1-2) dropped a 34-33 heartbreaker to Virginia at home two weeks ago.

Louisville holds a 7-6 edge over Boston College in the all-time series, but the Eagles won 34-27 last year in Massachusetts.

“There’s no reason for anyone to panic or start thinking some crazy things,” Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters over the weekend. “Our guys are going to fight, and we’re going to get them better.”

One place the Eagles need improvement is at quarterback. Dennis Grosel completed just 54 percent of his passes and threw for only 194 yards in Boston College’s loss to North Carolina State.

However, Hafley told reporters there were plays to be made against the Wolfpack, and players need to do a better job executing around Grosel.

The Cardinals are coming off a bye week, so they’ve had two weeks to get ready for the Eagles.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham has been Louisville’s catalyst on offense, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 1,577 yards and eight touchdowns, with just two interceptions.

Cunningham also has rushed for 347 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“We’re playing pretty well, but we can be so much better,” Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said. “We have to continue to fight to get better and better, and it has to happen throughout the week in practice, coming up with a great game plan and then executing that game plan. And I think we can continue to get better.”

The Cardinals will honor another electrifying playmaker from their past next month. Louisville announced it will retire Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s No. 8 jersey on Nov. 13 during a ceremony in a game against Syracuse.

Jackson joins Johnny Unitas as the only players in school history to have his number retired. Unitas’ No. 16 was retired in 2003.

