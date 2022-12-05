Streaking Georgia renews in-state rivalry with Georgia Tech

Georgia will look to extend its winning streak to four games when it visits Georgia Tech on Tuesday in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs (7-2) are coming off a 68-46 win over visiting Florida A&M on Friday, while Georgia Tech (5-3) pulled away for an 81-63 victory over Northeastern on Friday for its second win in its past five games.

Georgia had four players out against the Rattlers — Kario Oquendo (13.7 points per game, sore knee), Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (5.0 ppg, right ankle), leading scorer Terry Roberts (14 ppg, illness) and center Frank Anselem (3.1 ppg, illness).

“You’re already searching offensively, and now you’re searching at another level,” first-year Georgia coach Mike White said, adding all four will be game-time decisions against the Yellow Jackets. “You’ve got to adapt, right? We told guys at shootaround, ‘Hey, you all want more opportunity, (well) here it comes.'”

Mardrez McBride responded by recording 15 points and nine rebounds, while Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 14 points and Braelen Bridges finished with 10 points and eight rebounds against the Rattlers.

Georgia has already surpassed its win total from last year and is off to a strong start under White, who arrived after leading Florida for the previous seven seasons. He replaced Tom Crean, who was let go after the Bulldogs went 6-26 last season.

Georgia Tech led Northeastern 42-26 at halftime and by as many as 23 points in the second half.

Sophomore Jalon Moore had 16 points, which included going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line, in addition to grabbing a game-high nine rebounds.

“I couldn’t take him out of the game because he was really good offensively and did a lot for us on the glass,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “I think he can be really good and he’s just scratching the surface.”

Miles Kelly added 16 points, including shooting 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and four rebounds. Rodney Howard had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Lance Terry posted 11 points and five rebounds.

Georgia Tech, which leads the all-time series against its in-state rival 106-91, defeated Georgia 88-78 in Athens, Ga., last season, ending a five-year losing streak to the Bulldogs.

