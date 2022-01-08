Strawbridge leads Alabama St. over Jackson St. 72-57

(NEXSTAR) - Amidst the holidays, many Americans have been rushing to get a COVID-19 test. The demand has been so great that lines stretching for blocks have been seen around the country and retailers have imposed shopping limits on available at-home tests.

Yet the sudden rush of testing may not be enough to combat the virus and its variants, primarily delta and omicron. The omicron variant, the fifth to be labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization, has proven to be more transmissible and causing more cases than we've seen before, according to Dr. Jim Conway, medical director with the immunization program at UW Health in Wisconsin.