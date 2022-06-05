HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Justin Storm pitched five innings of scoreless relief and No. 11 overall seed Southern Miss forced another game in the Hattiesburg Regional with an 8-4 win over LSU on Sunday night.

The Golden Eagles (46-17) and Tigers (40-21) will square off Monday afternoon for a berth in the Super Regionals.

Storm (3-0) took over in the fifth with the score tied at 4. He struck out seven and walked one, scattering two hits.

Southern Miss broke through with three runs in the sixth, scoring on a wild pitch, a balk and Dustin Dickerson’s RBI single.

Carson Paetow added a final run with a solo homer to right in the eighth.

Cade Doughty had a two-run home for LSU in the top of the first. Southern Miss tied it in the second and both teams scored a pair in the third.

Doughty finished with two hits and three RBIs.

