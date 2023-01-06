ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Jackson Stormo’s 18 points helped Siena defeat Saint Peter’s 70-60 on Friday night.

Stormo finished 8 of 13 from the floor for the Saints (10-5, 2-4 Mid-Atlantic). Michael Eley scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 14, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc. Jared Billups was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Isiah Dasher led the way for the Peacocks (7-8, 4-0) with 18 points and four steals. Jaylen Murray added 10 points for Saint Peter’s. Jayden Saddler also had eight points and two steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Sunday. Siena hosts Rider while Saint Peter’s hosts Canisius.

