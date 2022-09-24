NACODOCHES, Texas (AP)Trae Self threw four touchdown passes and four Stephen F. Austin quarterbacks combined to throw for eight scores as the Lumberjacks routed NAIA-Member Warner, shutting out the Royals 98-0 on Saturday night.

Warner managed just 141 yards of offense, including 114 through the air, and was forced to punt eight times.

Four quarterbacks were a combined 29-of-35 passing for 478 yards for Stephen F. Austin. Xavier Gipson caught six passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. A dozen receivers caught at least one pass in the game.

—

