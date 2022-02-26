NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Gavin Kensmil had 19 points to lead five Stephen F. Austin players in double figures as the Lumberjacks extended their win streak to eight games, narrowly beating Abilene Christian 73-71 on Saturday.

Sadaidriene Hall added 15 points for the Lumberjacks. Calvin Solomon chipped in 10, Jaylin Jackson-Posey scored 10 and Derrick Tezeno had 10. Hall also had seven rebounds, while Solomon posted seven rebounds.

Coryon Mason had 19 points for the Wildcats (18-9, 9-7 Western Athletic Conference). Airion Simmons added 17 points. Tobias Cameron had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Lumberjacks also defeated Abilene Christian 64-58 on Jan. 6.

