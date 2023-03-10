PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Terrell Edmunds, CB Cam Sutton, CB William Jackson, S Damontae Kazee, S Karl Joseph, DT Larry Ogunjobi, DT Tyson Alualu, DE Chris Wormley, LB Rob Spillane, LB Devin Bush, LB Malik Reed, LB Marcus Allen, WR Miles Boykin, TE Zach Gentry, QB Mason Rudolph, RB Benny Snell, FB Derek Watt, Trent Scott, OL Jesse Davis.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Steve Sims, DB James Pierre, OL J.C. Hassenauer, RB Jeremy McNichols.

NEEDS: The Steelers thought Devin Bush was going to be a long-term fixture at inside linebacker when they traded up to draft him in 2019. They thought wrong. Bush was never the same after tearing the ACL in his left knee in 2020 and is expected to walk in free agency. They may find a way to keep Spillane, who was solid if not spectacular when his role increased after Bush fell out of favor. The aging defensive line will need to be revamped, though Ogunjobi may have played so well that he priced himself out of Pittsburgh. The secondary is an issue too, particularly at cornerback. The Steelers released veteran William Jackson on Friday, which freed up around $12 million. Jackson, acquired in a trade with Washington, never saw the field for the Steelers but could come back at a reduced price. An offensive line that gelled as the season went along could largely stay intact, at least in free agency. Given more pressing (and potentially expensive) needs elsewhere, it’s more likely the Steelers go looking for a potential starter at left tackle in the draft.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $10.5 million after releasing Jackson.

