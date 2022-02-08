Steelers hire Frisman Jackson as wide receivers coach

PITTSBURGH (AP)Former Carolina Panthers assistant Frisman Jackson is the new wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team announced the hire Tuesday. Jackson replaces Ike Hilliard, whose contract was not renewed following an underwhelming season by a wide receiver group that received solid production from Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson but not much else.

Jackson spent the last two years with Carolina, coming to the Panthers after a two-year stint at Baylor. He followed then-Baylor head coach Matt Rhule when Rhule made the jump from college to the NFL before the 2020 season.

Jackson’s previous coaching stops include one season with the Tennessee Titans in 2017 and various stints at the collegiate level, including Temple and North Carolina State.

Jackson will lead a group that will likely look considerably different in 2022. Veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington are both free agents. Smith-Schuster missed most of the 2021 season after injuring his right shoulder against Denver in September.

Johnson, who caught a career-best 107 receptions in 2021, is entering the final year of his rookie deal and could be in line for an extension. Chase Claypool struggled in his second year and provided minimal downfield impact after a breakout rookie season in 2020.

Jackson played four seasons in the NFL, catching 40 passes for 490 yards and a touchdown with Cleveland from 2002-05.

