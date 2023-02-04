BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)A.J. Staton-McCray scored 16 points as Samford beat East Tennessee State 73-62 on Saturday.

Staton-McCray had six rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs (16-9, 10-2 Southern Conference). Jermaine Marshall shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 10 points. Bubba Parham shot 2 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Jalen Haynes finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Buccaneers (9-16, 5-7). East Tennessee State also got 14 points from Jamarius Hairston. In addition, Justice Smith finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.