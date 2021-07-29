Stars add 2 more free agents after opening flurry of moves

FRISCO, Texas (AP)The Dallas Stars signed two more free agents Thursday, inking defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and veteran forward Michael Raffl a day after opening free agency with a flurry of moves.

Hakanpaa, who split last season between Anaheim and Carolina, signed a $4.5 million, three-year deal. The 29-year-old, 6-foot-5 Finn has played in only 62 career NHL regular season games, and got into 11 playoff games with the Hurricanes last season.

The 32-year-old Raffl, an eight-year NHL veteran, agreed to a $1.1 million, one-year deal after playing for Philadelphia and Washington last season. He has skated in 514 regular season games, all but 10 with the Flyers, who traded him to the Capitals in April. His 163 career points include 82 goals and 81 assists, and he has 21 career game-winning goals while averaging fewer than 14 minutes of ice time per game.

Dallas missed the playoffs in the condensed 56-game season after being the Stanley Cup runner-up inside the NHL bubble in Canada last summer.

The Stars jumped into free agency Wednesday by signing three-time All-Star defenseman Ryan Suter ($14.6 million over four years) and former Stanley Cup champion goaltender Braden Holtby ($2 million for next season). Both veterans had their contracts bought out by their previous teams.

Dallas also added forward Luke Glendening with a $3 million, two-year contract after he had played all eight of his previous NHL seasons with Detroit, while defensemen Alexander Petrovic and Andreas Borgman both signed one-year, two-way contracts.

