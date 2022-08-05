OTTAWA – The Calgary Stampeders snapped a two-game losing streak with a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place.

Bo Levi Mitchell was far from his best, but on this night he was easily the better quarterback.

Mitchell finished the night 13-of-27 passing for 142 yards and one interception. He fell one yard short of becoming Calgary’s all-time passing leader.

Rene Parades connected on three field goals and the lone Calgary touchdown was scored off an interception.

Ottawa’s Caleb Evans, who was coming off a solid performance last week, struggled mightily going 10-of-21 passing for 66 yards and oneinterception. He was replaced by Nick Arbuckle late in the third quarter, who hit on 17 of 23 passes for 186 yards and two interceptions.

The QB change did little to alter the Redblacks fate.

Trailing 17-0 after Ottawa conceded a single early in the fourth quarter, Arbuckle marched the Redblacks down to Calgary’s nine-yard line before fumbling the football. However, offensive lineman Ucambre Williams was able to recover the ball.

Ottawa settled for a 25-yard field goal by Lewis Ward to finally get on the board. The score didn’t come easy, as it bounced off thegoalpost and went through to make it a 17-3 game with under five minutes remaining in regulation.

With time winding down, Arbuckle looked poised to find the end zone, but was picked off by Titus Wall at Calgary’s one-yard line.

Calgary had opened the scoring with a 51-yard field goal on its opening drive and added a 36-yard field goal late in the second quarter to take a 6-0 lead.

Wall then picked off an Evans pass and ran it back 46 yards for the only TD of the opening half. Parades added the convert to give Calgary a 13-0 lead.

Calgary opened the third quarter with Parades connecting again on a 24-yard field goal to give the Stampeders a 16-0 lead.

Ottawa had a brief moment of hope as Shaheed Salmon intercepted Mitchell and ran the ball back to Calgary’s 18-yard line. Two plays later, Evans fumbled and Calgary regained possession.

The Redblacks will head into a bye week and be back in action Aug. 19 when they host the Edmonton Elks. Calgary will next host the B.C. Lions Aug. 13.