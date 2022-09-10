EDMONTON – Tommy Stevens scored four short-yardage touchdowns as the Calgary Stampeders helped the Edmonton Elks equal an unfortunaterecord for consecutive home losses with a 56-28 drubbing in the Labour Day rematch on Saturday.

The Stampeders (8-4) have won three of their last four games.

Edmonton (3-10) tied a CFL record for most consecutive losses at home at 14, having not won at Commonwealth Stadium since Oct. 12, 2019. The home sick stretch of 14 losses ties the record for futility previously set by Ottawa in 1988.

Edmonton got off to a bad start on its first possession as Calgary’s Trumaine Washington stepped in front of a pass from Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius and went 45 yards into the end zone just three minutes into the game.

The Elks caught a break midway through the opening quarter, however, as Stampeder Peyton Logan fumbled on a punt return and the ball was recovered by Edmonton’s Peter Adjey on the Calgary 22-yard-line. That led to a Cornelius pass to Tanner Green who powered his way across the goal line for a 17-yard TD.

Calgary marched back down the field and regained the lead on a one-yard TD plunge by Tommy Stevens, backup quarterback to Jake Maier.