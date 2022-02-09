Stacy Lewis selected captain of US Solheim Cup team in Spain

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Two-time major champion Stacy Lewis has been appointed U.S. captain of the Solheim Cup for 2023 in Spain, where the Americans will try to end two straight losses to Europe.

Suzann Pettersen already has been chosen for Europe.

Lewis will be 38 when the Solheim Cup matches begin on Sept. 22, 2023, at Finca Cortesin, making her the youngest American captain since the event began in 1990.

She brings the credentials. As an amateur, she was the first player to go 5-0 in the Curtis Cup during her four years at Arkansas. Her major titles are the Kraft Nabisco Championship in 2011 and the Women’s British Open at St. Andrews in 2013.

Lewis has been part of every Solheim Cup since 2011, four times as a player and twice as an assistant. She was supposed to play for Juli Inkster in 2019 until having to withdraw with an injury and stayed to assist. Pat Hurst picked her as a vice captain in Inverness in 2021.

”I have learned so much from the past captains on the Solheim Cup committee, and the fact that they chose me to lead this team is one of the proudest moments of my career,” Lewis said. ”Juli gave me my first taste of captaincy when she asked me to help her with the singles lineup in Germany in 2015. Being an assistant captain for Pat was honestly the most fun week I’ve had at a Solheim Cup. I’m more than ready to step into this role.”

Lewis currently is a player director on the LPGA board.

