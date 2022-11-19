INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Quarterback Cade Sexauer ran for two touchdowns, Yusef Leak returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown, and St. Thomas of Minnesota won the Pioneer Football League championship with a 27-13 victory over Butler on Saturday.

The Tommies won the league championship in their second year as a Division I member. They are not yet eligible for the FCS playoffs.

Sexauer opened the scoring with a 2-yard run and Leak later raced 66 yards with the blocked kick to give St. Thomas a 14-0 first-quarter lead. The Tommies led 14-0 at halftime and added two Stephan Shagen field goals and a 1-yard Sexauer TD run in the second half.

Shawn Shipman had 99 yards rushing for the Tommies (10-1, 8-0), who have won 10 in a row.

Bret Bushka completed 13 of 29 passes for 123 yards with two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (7-4, 5-3). He was intercepted twice.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2