St Louis City has been motivated from skepticism outside the club during its record-breaking start to MLS, which it hopes continues Saturday at Real Salt Lake.

St Louis has become the first expansion side in MLS history to win its first four matches of the season. Another victory against RSL would see City join a further exclusive group as only the third side to win five from five in any campaign.

This sequence of results would be impressive for any side, but is particularly so given the preseason forecasts for St Louis.

From the outside, City did not look to have built a squad capable of mixing it with even the middle-tier teams in MLS, let alone the league’s leading lights. But those doubts have formed part of the foundation of the historic run, as Johnny Nelson told MLSsoccer.com ahead of the RSL game.

“I don’t want to speak for everyone, but I think it’s everyone,” he said. “I saw some tweets that our backline wasn’t good and we’d allow a ton of goals. That’s just B.S. I took that personally.

“There’s no chance that’s going to happen. The whole team took it personally.”

Rather than put together a team of misfits, sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel and head coach Bradley Carnell have formed a side with the right mentality to succeed.

“What Lutz and Brad have done really well is they put together a team with no egos,” Nelson said. “No (jerks), honestly.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Salt Lake – Jefferson Savarino

Salt Lake offered much more in attack in its most recent game against Austin FC than in the previous match against the Seattle Sounders, although it was beaten again after scoring just once. A large part of the problem was Savarino’s wastefulness in the final third. He attempted six of RSL’s 17 shots but hit the target with none of them, while he sent in 15 crosses but only found a teammate once. He has the ability to get RSL back on track.

St Louis City – Tomas Ostrak

St Louis has had no problems scoring goals, but Ostrak looks to give the team a different dimension. His breakthrough goal came last time out against the San Jose Earthquakes, when he attempted four shots despite only being introduced as a substitute. That lively cameo will surely earn more minutes.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

– Real Salt Lake has only drawn two home games against expansion sides, but it is difficult to back to beat St Louis right now given the visitors’ start to the season.

– That does not necessarily mean an away win, however, as just three expansion teams have ever won away at RSL.

– After back-to-back defeats, the home side is not in good form, although not since the last three matches of the 2020 season has RSL lost three in a row in all competitions.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Real Salt Lake 43.3 percent

St Louis City 28.7 percent

Draw 28.0 percent