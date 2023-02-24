Saturday’s MLS season opener at Austin FC feels “like Christmas Eve” for St. Louis City ahead of their first home game the following week.

St. Louis are this year’s sole expansion franchise and start on the road at Austin, who debuted in 2021.

The league’s newest team would do well to follow the example of their first opponents, with Austin finishing second in the Western Conference in just their second season in 2022.

But the focus for now for St Louis is on taking their first steps in the league and all the excitement that comes with it.

“It is sort of like Christmas Eve, because Christmas Day obviously is March 4 when we’re having our first match at our stadium,” said team president, CEO and owner Carolyn Kindle.

“So, I think I’m just excited for my team.

“It’s been countless hours, sleepless nights, and being able to finally celebrate all of this coming together, it’s worth it from that perspective.”

Still, Designated Player signing Klauss wants to give St. Louis more to celebrate.

“Everyone says the first year is real tough, but I’m always dreaming big,” he said, “so I think playoffs will be nice.”

Austin will be expecting to join St. Louis in the postseason, boosted by a new contract for star man Sebastian Druissi.

“Sebastian’s a tremendous player, a fantastic person,” coach Josh Wolff said, per SiriusXM. “He embodies everything that our organization tries to build around.

“He works hard, he’s all about the group, he takes in information that we try to provide, and we’ve added to his game. He’s not closed off. He’s open to learning.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Austin FC – Gyasi Zardes

While Druissi will continue to be key, Wolff added: “We have to find ways to take the burden off him. We have to share that responsibility. It can’t just be on Sebastian.” One of the players he namechecked was Zardes, signed from the Colorado Rapids. His scoring has slowed in recent years, but he has still hit double-figures in four of the past five seasons and will have a key role in support of Druissi.

St. Louis City – Roman Burki

Austin were second in points in the West in 2022 but also second in the West in goals. A modest ambition for St. Louis’ first game might be simply to keep the score down. Burki, the former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper, may well be kept busy in his first MLS outing.

MATCH PREDICTION – AUSTIN WIN

First games are rarely easy for expansion teams, with Los Angeles FC the only one of the past 11 to win their opener. The last five in a row have lost first up.

In fact, to buck that trend, St Louis would have to join LAFC as only the second expansion team to start on the road against a non-expansion team and win.

Even a goal could be hard to come by, with just one of the past four expansion sides scoring in their first game. The Vancouver Whitecaps, all the way back in 2011, were the last to net more than once.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Austin FC50.7 percent

St. Louis City 23.1 percent

Draw26.2 percent