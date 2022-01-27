St. Hilaire carries New Orleans past Houston Baptist 77-66

HOUSTON (AP)Derek St. Hilaire had a career-high 34 points as New Orleans extended its winning streak to seven games, topping Houston Baptist 77-66 on Thursday night.

St. Hilaire shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc and shot 10 for 12 from the foul line.

Troy Green had 10 points and eight rebounds for New Orleans (11-8, 6-1 Southland Conference). Tyson Jackson added seven rebounds.

Jade Tse had 15 points for the Huskies (6-11, 2-5). Darius Lee had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Khristion Courseault had 11 points.

The Privateers improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. New Orleans defeated Houston Baptist 81-65 on Jan. 7.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com