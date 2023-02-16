NEW YORK (AP)Josh Cohen scored 21 points to helped St. Francis (Pa.) defeat St. Francis Brooklyn 72-64 on Thursday night.

Cohen added 12 rebounds for the Red Flash (10-16, 7-6 Northeast Conference). Maxwell Land scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Cam Gregory went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Zion Bethea led the Terriers (13-14, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals. Josiah Harris added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Roy Clarke had nine points, six rebounds and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.