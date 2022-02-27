DHARAMSALA, India (AP)Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final T20 against India on Sunday.

The hosts have already sealed the series with convincing wins in the first two matches. India won in Lucknow by 62 runs and then won on Saturday in Dharamsala by seven wickets.

With the series already decided, India has made wholesale changes to their playing eleven.

Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested. Wrist spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav, as well as pacers Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj come in to completely revamp the bowling line-up.

Opener Ishan Kishan also misses out. He had suffered a blow to the head during the Indian innings on Saturday. He spent the night at a local hospital and is under observation for signs of concussion.

While Mayank Agarwal was drafted into the squad, one of Venkatesh Iyer or Sanju Samson is slated to open the innings along with Rohit Sharma.

Sri Lanka has also made two changes. Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay return to the playing eleven after missing the second T20.

A fresh pitch is in use for the game and it might assist the spinners more. Dew is not expected to play a significant role.

—

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando.