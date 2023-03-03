CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Jason Spurgin’s 20 points helped Southern Utah defeat Cal Baptist 81-71 on Friday night.

Spurgin finished 9 of 12 from the field for the Thunderbirds (20-11, 12-6 Western Athletic Conference). Drake Allen added 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and they also had eight assists. Maizen Fausett was 4 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Lancers (16-15, 7-10) were led by Riley Battin, who recorded 19 points. Cal Baptist also got 15 points from Scotty Washington. Malik Wade also recorded 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.