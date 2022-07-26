TORONTO (AP)George Springer hit his seventh career grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a two-run drive and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to seven by beating the short-handed St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 Tuesday night.

Alejandro Kirk added his 12th homer and Matt Chapman had two hits, including the tiebreaking single in a five-run sixth as Toronto improved to 8-1 under manager John Schneider.

Dylan Carlson hit a solo home run as St. Louis played the first of two games in Canada without unvaccinated sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. The two biggest bats in the Cardinals lineup were placed on the restricted list before the game, along with catcher Austin Romine.

Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Tim Mayza (5-0) got one out for the win. Jordan Hicks (2-5) was charged with the loss.

METS 6, YANKEES 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer that capped a four-run first inning, and the Mets beat the Yankees in a rare Subway Series matchup of first-place teams.

Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo quieted many of the 42,364 fans at Citi Field with opposite-field home runs on consecutive pitches by Taijuan Walker (8-2) in the first.

But the Mets stormed right back in the bottom half when Starling Marte homered with one out against Jordan Montgomery (3-3). Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso followed with back-to-back doubles, and Escobar’s two-out homer put the Mets ahead.

Adam Ottavino got five outs for the Mets, and Edwin Diaz struck out four for his 22nd save in 25 chances.

NATIONALS 8, DODGERS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Luis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and last-place Washington rallied past Los Angeles for its second straight win against the NL West leaders.

Garcia’s shot into the right-field seats with two outs against Los Angeles left-hander Garrett Cleavinger (0-1) was his third home run of the season and brought home Josh Bell, who reached first on a throwing error by Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux.

Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 23rd home run and threw out a runner at home plate for the Dodgers. Cody Bellinger also went deep, and Freddie Freeman added an RBI on a sacrifice fly as all three Dodgers runs came from former MVPs.

Nationals right-hander Erasmo Hernandez (2-1) recorded two outs in the seventh inning to earn the victory.

GUARDIANS 8, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) – Nolan Jones hit a three-run homer, fellow rookie Steven Kwan had three hits and Cleveland dampened Boston’s celebration for newly minted Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

Minutes after the Cooperstown inductee proclaimed himself a good luck charm for his slumping former team, the Red Sox fell behind 5-0 on their way to a sixth loss in seven games. They have lost 14 of their last 18 to fall into last place in the AL East.

Austin Hedges also homered for Cleveland, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Kirk McCarty (1-2) earned his first career victory, pitching four scoreless innings.

Xander Bogaerts had three hits for Boston. Josh Winckowski (3-5) allowed five runs in three innings.

ANGELS 6, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani and Max Stassi hit towering homers for the Angels, and Luis Rengifo added a bases-loaded double to break open a close game in the seventh inning.

Jose Suarez (2-4) scattered three hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings before the Los Angeles bullpen, which was hammered by Kansas City in a series-opening loss, rolled through the same bunch to clinch the Angels’ first win since July 13.

They also kept Kansas City from winning four consecutive games for the first time this season.

Royals left-hander Angel Zerpa (2-1) allowed two runs, one earned, before departing with a right knee injury in the fifth.

MARINERS 5, RANGERS 4

SEATTLE (AP) – Cal Raleigh homered in the seventh inning, lined an RBI double in the ninth and scored the winning run on Carlos Santana’s sacrifice fly, and Seattle rallied past Texas.

J.P. Crawford led off the ninth with a single off Texas reliever Brett Martin and scored from first when Raleigh lined a shot to the wall in right-center field. Raleigh was sacrificed to third base, and after Martin (0-6) issued intentional walks to Julio Rodriguez and Ty France to load the bases, Santana hit a fly ball to center field that was deep enough for Raleigh to score the winning run.

Rodriguez led off the game with his 17th home run of the season in his first action since the All-Star Game, sidelined by a sore left wrist.

Leody Taveras led off the ninth inning with an opposite-field single off Erik Swanson (1-0) on a pitch well out of the strike zone, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored when Ezequiel Duran’s sinking line drive couldn’t be caught on a diving attempt by right fielder Sam Haggerty.

BRAVES 6, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Michael Harris II and Matt Olson homered, leading Atlanta to the victory.

Dansby Swanson added three hits and Spencer Strider was sharp over six innings as Atlanta remained the only team in baseball without a three-game losing streak this season. Austin Riley stretched his hitting streak to 18 games.

Strider (5-3) allowed three hits and a run as Atlanta improved to 36-13 since June 1. Manager Brian Snitker earned his 500th victory, all with the Braves.

Kyle Schwarber’s NL-leading 31st homer in the sixth got the Phillies on the board, and J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer off Will Smith in the ninth. Kenley Jansen came on and got two outs for his 23rd save.

Alec Bohm had two hits for the Phillies. Aaron Nola (6-8) allowed five runs in six innings.

ORIOLES 5, RAYS 3

BALTIMORE (AP) – Baltimore’s Ramon Urias hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Colin Poche to undo a marvelous start by Tampa Bay All-Star Shane McClanahan.

McClanahan pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and was lifted with a 3-2 lead after throwing 81 pitches on a humid night. Poche (2-1) promptly gave up a leadoff single to Adley Rutschman and Urias followed by driving an 0-2 pitch over the left-field wall.

Trey Mancini capped the rally with a sacrifice fly for the surprising Orioles, who moved one game over .500 (49-48) after finishing 52-110 last year.

Keegan Akin (2-1) got the last out in the eighth and All-Star reliever Jorge Lopez worked the ninth for his 19th save.

Isaac Paredes homered for the Rays, who have lost four straight.

BREWERS 7, TWINS 6

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Milwaukee’s Luis Urias delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

Andrew McCutchen started the winning rally with a one-out single off Tyler Duffey (2-4), who then walked Kolten Wong and Hunter Renfroe to load the bases. Urias followed with a fly ball, and McCutchen slid home well ahead of right fielder Alex Kirilloff’s throw.

Urias homered earlier in the game and Renfroe and Wong also went deep. Renfroe has homered in four of the Brewers’ five games since the All-Star break.

Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer and Byron Buxton added a solo shot for the Twins.

Milwaukee’s Josh Hader (1-4) got the win.

WHITE SOX 2, ROCKIES 1

DENVER (AP) – Michael Kopech pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning, sending the White Sox to the victory.

Yasmani Grandal had three hits in Chicago’s third straight win. Yoan Moncada doubled home Adam Engel in the seventh.

All-Star closer Liam Hendriks worked a rocky ninth for his 19th save, surrendering Ryan McMahon’s leadoff homer. Pinch-hitter Elias Diaz walked with two out, but Hendriks got Charlie Blackmon to bounce to shortstop.

Colorado wasted a stellar performance by German Marquez (6-8), who permitted one run and seven hits in six innings.

Kopech (4-6) departed after allowing six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

ATHLETICS 5, ASTROS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Chad Pinder hit his second grand slam in two weeks, and Frankie Montas pitched five innings in what could be his final outing with Oakland.

Tony Kemp had an RBI double and Stephen Piscotty doubled twice for the A’s. Oakland has won five of six.

Montas (4-9) allowed three runs, two earned, to win for the first time since June 11. The right-hander has been the subject of trade rumors.

Lou Trivino pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

Kyle Tucker hit his 19th home run for the Astros. Luis Garcia (8-6) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

PADRES 6, TIGERS 4, 10 INNINGS

DETROIT (AP) – Jorge Alfaro capped San Diego’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single.

Luke Voit finished with three RBIs for San Diego after he was hit by a bases-loaded pitch from All-Star Gregory Soto (2-5) in the 10th. After Matthew Batten struck out swinging for the second out, Alfaro drove in Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado with a single to right.

Cronenworth was hit by a pitch leading off the inning, and Machado reached on shortstop Javier Baez’s throwing error.

Detroit got one back on Jeimer Candelario’s RBI double in the bottom half. But Nick Martinez retired Willi Castro on a fly ball to center, earning his fourth save.

Alfaro also drove in three runs. Taylor Rogers (1-4) got the win.

CUBS 4, PIRATES 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Willson Contreras drew a standing ovation in perhaps his last home game at Wrigley Field, and then keyed an early burst as the Cubs earned their season-high sixth straight win.

Contreras tipped his cap after being cheered at the plate his first time up. The All-Star catcher hit a soft single to center field in a three-run first inning off Bryse Wilson (1-6).

Contreras, who can become a free agent after this season, could be on the move ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

Seiya Suzuki homered for Chicago, and Keegan Thompson (8-4) pitched seven effective innings. Mychal Givens worked the ninth for his second save.

Rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz hit a two-run homer for Pittsburgh, which has dropped four of five.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, GIANTS 3

PHOENIX (AP) – Christian Walker hit a three-run homer off a frustrated Carlos Rodon, and the Diamondbacks handed the Giants their sixth straight loss.

The Diamondbacks (44-53) won for the fifth time in eight games against the Giants this season after winning just twice in 19 meetings last year.

San Francisco (48-49), which won 107 games a year ago, fell below .500 for the first time this season.

Walker’s 23rd homer broke a 2-2 tie in the third against Rodon (8-6), who only gave up three hits in six innings.

Ian Kennedy (4-4) retired all five batters he faced to pick up the victory.

MARLINS 2, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) – Pablo Lopez tied his career high with 11 strikeouts over seven dominant innings, leading Miami to the victory.

Joey Wendle hit a two-run single off Hunter Greene as Miami won for the third time in nine games.

A day after Cincinnati piled up 11 runs in a romp, Lopez (7-5) turned in a stopper-like performance for the Marlins. The right-hander allowed one run and two hits, retiring 21 of his last 22 batters.

Tanner Scott closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 13th save.

Mike Moustakas homered for the Reds, who had won nine of their previous 13 games. Greene (3-12) allowed nine hits in 6 1/3 innings.

