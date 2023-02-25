Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese is demanding more from his team after they saw a run of five straight playoff runs halted in the 2022 season, as they gear up for their delayed 2023 opener against Sporting Kansas City.

The Timbers finished one point adrift of a postseason spot in the Western Conference last term, recording just 11 wins – their fewest in a campaign since 2012 (eight).

Speaking ahead of Monday’s clash with Sporting – which was pushed back due to inclement weather in the Portland area, Savarese laid out his demands for the new season.

“For us, it wasn’t a good year. And everyone has come back with reflection that last year wasn’t good enough and this year needs to be much better,” Savarese said.

“Our players have had three months to reflect and think about the things that we did well, but especially the things that will be done better.

“And everybody has come with the same understanding. So we’ve been on the same page and it’s a lot easier to be able to push together at the same time. I think that is the key factor for us.”

Kansas City handed long-serving boss Peter Vermes a new five-year contract earlier this week, and he remains convinced by the club’s project as he approaches his 15th season in charge.

“The project itself has been nothing but a labor of love for me. I’m doing it at a place where I love to do it and with a group of people I love to do it with,” Vermes said.

“I had a couple of conversations recently, but where I am right now is where I want to be.

“If I wasn’t motivated by this and intrigued by this all the time, I’d be doing something else, but I am.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland Timbers – Jaroslaw Niezgoda

Niezgoda hit the net nine times in league action for Portland last season, a tally only bettered by Dairon Asprilla (10). With Asprilla sidelined after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, the former Poland Under-21 international will be desperate to make his mark early on in 2023.

Sporting Kansas City – William Agada

Agada scored eight goals in Sporting Kansas City’s last 10 matches as he finished as the club’s joint-leading scorer (alongside Johnny Russell) last season, despite not debuting until late July. He will hope for a fast start to the 2023 campaign after finishing last season on a high.

MATCH PREDICTION – PORTLAND TIMBERS WIN

After winning only two of their first 10 home matches against Sporting (including playoffs), the Timbers have won three straight at home against Kansas City, beating them 7-2 in this fixture last May.

While the visitors – who collected just 20 points from their first 24 games of the 2022 campaign – enter the match as outsiders, they did win six of their last 10 contests last season – finishing with the joint-fourth best record in MLS between August and the end of the regular campaign.

Portland only lost three of their 17 home games last season, though they drew six times on their own turf – and Sporting managed five stalemates on the road.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Portland Timbers51.8 per cent

Sporting Kansas City22.3 per cent

Draw25.9 per cent