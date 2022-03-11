Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser demanded another “committed” performance with his side in “good spirits” ahead of Saturday’s clash with Sporting Kansas City.

The Rapids bounced back from a 3-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC by downing Atlanta United by the same scoreline last time out. Colorado now looks ahead to a second straight home outing, and Fraser wants his side to replicate its last outing in terms of battling on the soccer field.

“They are a team that over the last 10 years have been really consistent,” Fraser said of Kansas City. “They have done a really good job, and they know their roles. They are a team that is well choreographed and rehearsed in everything that they do, creating uncertainty for the opposition.

“No matter what, we have to win our individual battles. You look at last week our commitment was really good and so were we, that is something that we have to continue with as our guys are in good spirits.”

The Wizards edged out the Houston Dynamo in their last game but are searching for a first road win after falling to defeat at Atlanta in their season opener.

Kansas City manager Peter Vermes is keen to see his side get their hands on silverware as soon as possible.

“I made a commitment when I took over as the coach that my objective for the ownership group was that I believe my role and responsibility is centered around making the team competitive, so at the end of the year we can be competing for something. said Vermes, the longest-tenured coach with one team in MLS history. “We’re in the mix, right. We’re in that group that’s always competing for something.

“I think, for the most part, we’ve done that every year except for one, so that’s going to be our continued priority.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – Diego Rubio

Rapids striker Rubio opened the scoring in his last game and will look to carry on his scoring form against the visitors.

Sporting Kansas City – Johnny Russell

Scotsman Russell starred against the Dynamo, creating a game-leading four chances in a mouth-watering creative display.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Sporting Kansas City is winless in its last eight visits to Colorado (D4 L4), though the last four meetings at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park have all ended in draws. Kansas City has just five regulation wins in 39 all-time MLS visits to Colorado (1 breakaway shootout win in 1997).

– The Rapids are unbeaten in 17 straight regular season home matches (W10 D7), though they lost to Portland at home in last season’s playoffs. The 17-match run is tied for the longest active regular season home unbeaten run in MLS (Nashville) and is the second longest in club history (19 straight in 2016-17).

– Sporting Kansas City’s victory over Houston on Saturday was the club’s first 1-0 win since October 2020 against FC Cincinnati. Kansas City was one of three teams (Dallas, Toronto) that did not record a 1-0 win during the 2021 campaign.

– Rubio recorded both a goal and an assist in Colorado’s win over Atlanta on Saturday. He has been involved in five goals (2 goals, 3 assists) in his last six regular season appearances dating back to late October of last season.

– Andreu Fontàs completed 109 of his 118 pass attempts in Sporting Kansas City’s win over Houston on Saturday. The 109 completed passes are the most by any player in an MLS match this season and equaled a career best for Fontàs, who also completed 109 passes against Houston in May 2021.