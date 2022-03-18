Sporting Kansas City are having to play “too many new guys” as they deal with an early season injury list, according to coach Peter Vermes.

Kansas City lost 2-0 to the Colorado Rapids last time out, suffering their second defeat of the season.

Both of those losses have come on the road, with their sole victory coming against the Houston Dynamo at home.

Next up is a tough trip to Chicago to face The Fire, who have not lost yet this season. Indeed, they are the only side in MLS to not concede a single goal so far.

“I just don’t think we were good enough,” said Vermes after the defeat to Colorado. “We were disconnected, just didn’t have a good night, and too many people on the field kind of getting indoctrinated to us, to the league – too many new guys.

“Normally I wouldn’t do this but I don’t have a choice at the moment so it’s kind of how we’re dealing with it. The guys give good effort, they tried, we just have to work and work and find a way.”

The Fire have only won one of their opening three fixtures but with such a solid defence, Chicago have plenty of confidence.

“I would say there’s definitely a different mentality within the group,” said veteran defender Jonathan Bornstein.

“I think in general, something we wanted to do as a club, make it part of our culture, is to not receive goals, and whether that’s at home or it’s on the road, that’s just something we are trying to define ourselves by.

“To get those clean sheets over the last three games, those are very important for us.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chicago Fire – Kacper Przybylko

Kacper Przybylko is yet to score this season, but the striker has plenty of quality. With the Fire finally having broken their attacking drought with their win over D.C. United, the next step will be to get their leading marksman up to speed in front of goal.

Sporting Kansas City – Graham Zusi

It was a strange game for Graham Zusi against the Rapids. The right-back lost possession on 21 occasions (the most of any player in the game), but also won the ball back nine times for Sporting and made a team-high three interceptions.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Kansas City have won five of its last six matches against the Fire (D1) dating back to 2017. The Fire’s only win in their last ten meetings with Kansas City was a 1-0 home win in July 2016.

The Fire have opened a season unbeaten through three matches for the first time since 2009 when they didn’t lose until their 12th match. Chicago’s five points through three matches are also the most it’s had at this stage of a season since that 2009 campaign (seven).

Including the playoffs, Sporting Kansas City has lost six of its last eight games (W2). Sporting had lost only five of its previous 26 MLS matches dating back to mid-May last year (W15 D6).

The Fire have kept clean sheets in each of their first three matches of a season for the first time in club history. Chicago didn’t keep its third clean sheet until August last season.

Through three games, no team has completed more passes in the attacking third than Sporting (364) this season, while they has allowed just 167 completed passes in the final third by opponents, second fewest in MLS (LA Galaxy – 165).